"In this episode: Thanks For Asking! (alien economy; the rumor that I am dating Rachelle Lefevre is not true, as I should know since I started it; learning CSS from women in bikinis; sponsoring the podcast; mount Doom; Detroit proto-punk); Excerpts from a book that won't be finished and published." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/08/17)

