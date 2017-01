Source: KTLA 5 News

"SpaceX postponed a scheduled launch of its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday because of high winds and rain at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The launch would have been the company's first since a launch-pad explosion destroyed another rocket last September at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida." (01/08/17)

http://ktla.com/2017/01/08/spacex-delays-rocket-launch-at-california-base-due-to-bad-weather/