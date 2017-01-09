Israel: Four soldiers killed, 17 injured in truck attack

Source: New York Daily News

"Four Israeli soldiers were killed and 17 others injured Sunday when a Palestinian man with suspected ISIS ties slammed his truck into them at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot, marking the deadliest single attack in Israel in more than a year. Fadi Qunbar, 28, of East Jerusalem, committed the deadly attack along a popular overlook in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood that provides a sweeping vista of the city, according to authorities." (01/08/17)

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/truck-strikes-israeli-soldiers-leave-bus-killing-4-article-1.2940034