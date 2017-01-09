Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"We all know the saying, 'No good deed goes unpunished.' It was the (unofficial) motto of several Engineer units with which I served or knew well. Always a bunch of recent examples, but here is one that fits with the bitter cold and snow after snow burying the West right now: In Pocatello, Idaho (according to the Blaze), cops ticketed ($200 fine) a man for plowing snow from his own street and putting it on his own yard. No, he apparently wasn't cited for stealing water (whoops — shouldn't say that, will give Colorado, California, and other states bad ideas). Rather, because in Pocatello, 'It is unlawful for any person to deposit, place or allow to remain in or upon any public right of way any material or substance injurious to persons or property.' But he was REMOVING a 'substance' to help his neighbors get out of their driveway." (01/09/17)

http://www.thepriceofliberty.org/?p=10514