Source: Free Talk Live

"Anthony Diiorio Joins Us From Jaxx Wallet :: Illegal Plow Guy :: Neighbors Relying on Government :: Driverless Car :: Economics in One Lesson — Full Employment and Full Production :: Optimistic Trump Headlines :: Activists Arrested for Feeding Homeless in Tampa :: NM Sarah Calling Local Indian Show :: Judge's Knowledge :: Judge Retention :: Libertarian Strategy in NH." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/08/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-08