Egypt: 13 killed in Sinai bomb attack on police checkpoint

Source: Yahoo! News

"At least seven policemen and one civilian were killed in a bomb attack on a checkpoint in the northern Sinai city of al-Arish on Monday, and five of the attackers were also killed, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said. Security and medical sources told Reuters earlier that eight policemen were killed. The attackers planted a bomb in a street cleaning vehicle they had stolen a few days earlier, security sources told Reuters. After the bomb exploded, attackers fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades at the checkpoint, the sources said." (01/09/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/five-policemen-killed-attack-north-sinai-070213274.html