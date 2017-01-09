The routine lawlessness of America's law enforcers

Source: Libertarian Institute

by William Norman Grigg

"Enforcers of drug prohibition can be perversely ingenious in devising methods to subvert due process guarantees. One tactic widely employed by police officers looking for a way to circumvent the Fourth Amendment is to intimidate a subject into giving the officers permission to invade the rights of others — such as residents of an apartment building, or passengers in an automobile. That ruse has been rebuffed in two recent state Supreme Court rulings." (01/08/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/articles/will/routine-lawlessness-americas-law-enforcers/