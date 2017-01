Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"The truth? Obamacare can be repealed. But replacing it would be a disaster. The best plan is no plan. Repeal all the regulations. The federal government should completely deregulate the markets, and prevent states from ruining interstate markets in insurance and health care. Do what the Commerce clause was designed to do." (01/09/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/09/best-plan-is-no-plan/