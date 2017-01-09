Spacewalking astronauts upgrade station with new batteries

Source: St. Augustine Record

"Spacewalking astronauts hooked up fancy new batteries Friday on the International Space Station's sprawling power grid. NASA reported that all three lithium-ion batteries were up and running, a successful start to the space agency's long-term effort to upgrade the aging solar power system. … Kimbrough and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet will plug in three more batteries next Friday. NASA expects it will take two to three years to change out all 48 nickel-hydrogen batteries that make up the station's solar power system. The lithium-ion batteries are so efficient that only 24 will be needed, saving space for other items during supply runs." (01/08/17)

http://staugustine.com/florida-news/2017-01-08/spacewalking-astronauts-upgrade-station-new-batteries