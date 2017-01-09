Yes, New York Times commenter Maggie Mae, "the heartland" matters

Source: Heartland Institute

by Jim Lakeley

"Let's concede, for just a moment, that 'the Heartland' is not 'more American' than the rest of the country. But America is a lot more than the corridor from Boston to Washington, DC in the East, and San Francisco to Los Angeles in the West (and you can throw in Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington on the Left Coast, too.) It's also a lot more than the city of Chicago … [Maggie Mae] is sad that people in the Heartland (for once) trumped the preferences of the coastal elites to determine the direction of the country. Heartlanders have always had a vote, of course, but this time it was determinative. Voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, North Carolina, and Iowa trumped those in California, Illinois, and New York. But, I've done the math: 'the Heartland' in this election meant literally everyone outside of just Los Angeles County and the five boroughs of New York City." (01/09/17)

