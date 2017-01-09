CA: TV report on accidental Amazon orders triggers attempted Amazon orders across San Diego

Source: Gizmodo

"According to San Diego's XETV-TDT, the trouble started on Thursday, when the station aired a story about a 6-year-old girl who reportedly bought a $170 dollhouse by asking her family's Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo, 'Can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?' 'I loved the little girl's take on it,' said anchor Jim Patton at the time. "Alexa ordered me a dollhouse." That, apparently, was enough to prompt complaints from viewers 'all over San Diego,' who claimed their own Alexa devices tried to place orders for dollhouses in response." (01/08/17)

