All Russian puppets?

by Serge Halimi

"On 9 February 1950, at the height of the cold war, a little known Republican senator declared: 'I have here in my hand a list of 205 people that were known to the secretary of state as being members of the Communist Party and who nevertheless are still working and shaping the policy of the state department.' With that, McCarthy stepped into US history through the door marked infamy. No such list existed, but the ensuing wave of anti-communist hysteria and purges shattered the lives of thousands of Americans. In 2017 it is plainly the loyalty of the next US president to his country that is at issue. With his cabinet of generals and billionaires, reasons to fear him are legion. But the Democratic Party and many in the western media seem obsessed with the bizarre idea that Donald Trump will be 'a puppet for the Kremlin,' and that he owes his election to data hacking orchestrated by the Russians." (01/09/17)

