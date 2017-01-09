Is that all?

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Daniel McAdams

The Intelligence Community Assessment does not offer any evidence of Russian hacking of the DNC and thus provides nothing new to back its claims. Rather than explain the means used by the Russians to 'hack' the US elections, the Assessment instead devotes most of the report to speculating about possible Russian motives for so doing. … a full third of its length is dedicated to quite an unsophisticated criticism of the Russian television station RT. What's the $80-plus billion dollar per year US Intelligence Community's big beef with RT? One of its big complaints is that RT undermined US democracy when it 'broadcast, hosted, and advertised third-party candidate debates …' We are to believe that Russia undermined our political system by giving voice to official yet minor US political parties? Democracy is undermined when the democratic process is highlighted?" (01/09/17)

