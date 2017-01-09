Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Ambler

"In the post-Brexit world, with Sino-USA relations becoming more fractious, China will become still more important for British business people, be they exporters, importers or investors. Those who see the glass as half full believe the UK does well in China; on the other hand, the UK is not one of China's top ten trading partners (China Daily. February 19, 2014) and as the value of our exports to China is about the same as the Netherlands. If there is a single reason for UK under-performance, it is our failure to understand China and its people." (01/09/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/doing-business-with-china