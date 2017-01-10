Planned Parenthood doesn't need our taxes

Source: National Review

by Ian Tuttle

"What the government giveth, the government almost never taketh away, and that's what Planned Parenthood has been counting on. Planned Parenthood is an industrial-scale baby abattoir responsible for more than 300,000 American deaths annually and a degradation of human dignity on the order of Josef Mengele, and the urgent issue of the day is whether it should be privately or publicly funded. Democrats are for the latter. Republicans are of the more modest opinion that if you want to slaughter your child in utero, you should have to pay for it yourself. That is what would happen if congressional Republicans succeed in defunding Planned Parenthood, which they currently plan to do as part of the process of dismantling President Obama's Affordable Care Act." (01/09/17)

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/443660/defunding-planned-parenthood-right-move