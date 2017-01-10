Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Michael Boldin

"Will Republicans in Congress actually send President-elect [Donald Trump] a bill to repeal Obamacare At this point, a lot of questions remain. Do Republicans even have the votes to get it done? If so, will they completely scrap it, or will they leave parts of it in place? And if they do repeal, will they replace? What will that replacement look like? With so much up in the air, it's important to note states can take action right now that will set the stage to bring the Affordable Care Act down, no matter what Congress does. How? Refusing to provide any cooperation with the implementation or administration of Obamacare in the state." (01/08/17)

http://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/01/08/states-should-help-bring-down-obamacare/