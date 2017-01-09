Official: US Navy ship in waters where it has no legitimate business fires "warning shots" at local Iranian boats

Source: CNN

"A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said Monday, citing initial reports. Iranian vessels approached a US Navy ship near the strait in five separate instances at high rates of speed, the official said. The US Navy ship fired warning shots once, the official said. The incident is the latest tense encounter between the two countries in and over waters near Iran over the months." (01/09/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/09/politics/us-iran-warning-shots/