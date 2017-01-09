Ivory Coast: Mutiny ends, cocoa prices tumble

Source: Bloomberg

"Cocoa futures slid the most in a month in London after negotiations ended a two-day army mutiny that had paralyzed several cities in Ivory Coast, the world's largest producer. Following an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday, President Alassane Ouattara said he'd reached an agreement with soldiers who had blocked roads in the central city of Bouake in Daloa, one of the biggest cocoa areas, and the commercial capital of Abidjan. Protests began Friday over demands for higher wages, payment of bonuses and better living conditions."

