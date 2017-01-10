CA: Curtains close on SeaWorld San Diego's killer whale theatrics

Source: Washington Post

"On Sunday, for what would mark the final time, an announcer at San Diego's SeaWorld park asked a stadium crowd if they would like to get soaked by a killer whale. The crowd did; the whales obliged. And as a few whales slid out onto a white platform, in front of a massive LED screen in the shape of an orca fluke, the performance came to its slickly produced end. With that, after a half-century of tail splashes and orca acrobatics, the marine mammal park closed its final Shamu show. The business of killer whale entertainment is a half-century old. It has changed dramatically since its formation. It is now illegal, under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, to import or display orcas without first passing expert review and a 30-day public comment period, after which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration may issue a permit." (01/09/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/01/09/curtains-close-for-final-time-on-seaworld-san-diegos-choreographed-killer-whale-show/