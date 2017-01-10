Source: spiked

by Tom Slater

"It took centuries to fight for a free press — now we have 24 hours to save it. Tomorrow sees the end of the government consultation on the next steps of the Leveson Inquiry, the judge-led inquisition that used the phone-hacking scandal at the now-defunct News of the World as a pretext for a purge of the popular press. The government is asking us two questions. First, should Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act be implemented? And second, should the government commence with Leveson 2, another m'lud-led inquiry, this time focusing on the relationship between the police and the press?" (01/09/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/24-hours-to-save-the-press-leveson-section-40/