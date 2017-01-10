Source: Authority!

by Timothy J Taylor

"This ongoing Russian/U.S. election hacking 'scandal' is the biggest international political uproar over nothing I've ever seen. We're supposed to be shocked — shocked — that the Russians might have been engaged in activities that the United States and every other nation in the history of the planet has been doing routinely for thousands of years The hypocrisy with this amusing situation is palpable. After all, when it comes to spying, hacking and meddling in the affairs of other people and countries, surely the United States is second to none. No nation does it better than us." (01/09/17)

https://authoritycon.blogspot.com/2017/01/russian-to-judgment.html