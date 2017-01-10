The Constitution — not even good toilet paper

Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"The Constitution was a really bad idea to begin with, but it doesn't even do what its supporters claim it could do. If the US fe(de)ral government was once 'limited' by the Constitution, then I guess I don't understand what "'limited' means. 'If only we had held the government to it.' Ha ha ha! Anymore, 'Constitutional' just means 'whatever the court decides government should be able to get away with.' If the government wants it, it will be constitutional enough." (01/09/17)

http://blog.kentforliberty.com/2017/01/the-constitution-not-even-good-toilet.html