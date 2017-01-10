Generalists and specialists: A tale of two Americas

Source: The Libertarian Enterprise

by William Stone III

"Rural life requires a high degree of generalization. A South Dakota cattle rancher is at once a mechanic, plumber, carpenter, veterinarian, medical doctor, accountant, and something of a survivalist. This last is out of sheer necessity. In an environment that includes deadly rattlesnakes, one carries a pistol and shotshell at all times. Similarly, one learns to treat oneself for a rattlesnake bite. The nearest doctor is fifty miles away. If you're bit, you have two choices: 1. Treat yourself, stagger into the pickup, and race to town, fighting unconsciousness. 2. Lay down and die where you are. Rural living also requires a great deal of creative problem-solving." (01/08/17)

