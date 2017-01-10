Donald Trump is a jerk, but that does not make Meryl Streep an underdog

Source: Reason

by Jacob Sullum

"I basically agree with the heart of Streep's speech, which recalled Trump's mockery of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski's physical disability as a revealing low point of the president-elect's campaign …. Trump was not disciplined enough to avoid looking like a cruel eighth-grader, but he is smart enough to understand that he did not come off well in that episode, which is why he has repeatedly insisted it was not what it looked like. … Although Streep made a valid point about Trump's character, her speech as a whole was off-putting because of the way it flattered her audience at the award ceremony while gratuitously insulting Americans with different political and cultural preferences." (01/09/17)

http://reason.com/blog/2017/01/09/donald-trump-is-a-jerk-but-that-does-not