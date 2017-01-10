Source: OpEdNews

by Chris Hedges

"The more despotic a regime becomes, the more it creates a climate of fear that transforms into terror. At the same time, it invests tremendous energy and resources in censorship and propaganda to maintain the fiction of the just and free state. Poor people of color know intimately how these twin mechanisms of fear and false hope function as effective forms of social control in the internal colonies of the United States. They have also grasped, as the rest of us soon will, the fiction of American democracy. Those who steadfastly defy the state will, if history is any guide, be decapitated one by one. A forlorn hope that the state will ignore us if we comply will cripple many who have already been condemned. 'Universal innocence,' Solzhenitsyn writes, 'also gave rise to the universal failure to act. Maybe they won't take you? Maybe it will all blow over.'" (01/09/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/When-Fear-Comes-by-Chris-Hedges-Courage_Fear-As-Policy_Hope_Resistance-170109-744.html