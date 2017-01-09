Economic ideas: Thomas Malthus on population, passions, property and politics

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Richard M Ebeling

"The gist of Thomas Malthus's argument was that physical capacities to regularly increase the supply of food for human survival falls far short of the natural inclinations of human reproduction. Thus, the growth in population, when left unchecked, and given the 'passions' of men and women, has the tendency to outrun the supply of food. Hence, there were natural limits on the improvement of the material conditions of man, which no change in the political, economic, and social institutions of society, by themselves, can assure or bring about a 'heaven on earth,' as prophesied and promised by Godwin and others. Not surprisingly, the book caused a firestorm of controversy among those supporting and opposing the views of Godwin and Malthus." (01/09/17)

