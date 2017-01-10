Greece: Russian consul in Athens found dead

Source: Zero Hedge

"According to reports in the Greek press, on Monday the head of the Russian Consular service in Athens was found dead in his apartment in downtown Athens. However, unlike the recent assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, according to preliminary reports the death is not the result of a criminal act. The 55-year-old Andrei Melanin was found dead on Monday afternoon in his apartment on Herod Atticus Road. Local authorities and a coroner were quickly dispatched to the site." (01/09/17)

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-09/russian-consul-athens-found-dead