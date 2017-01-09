The Bob Zadek Show, 01/08/17

Source: The Bob Zadek Show

"Sam Batkins, Director of regulatory policy at the American Action Forum, is putting a spotlight on the costs of … 'midnight regulation.' His research shows how this problem is getting worse with each out-going administration. Batkins joins Bob to review that latest round of administrative lawmaking, with the EPA leading General Obama's 'last stand' — battling to the end for efficiency standards for every imaginable machine and appliance." [various formats] (01/08/17)

http://www.bobzadek.com/past-shows/2017/1/8/a-lame-ducks-last-stand