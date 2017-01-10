Liberalism and religious liberty in the Trump era

Source: Niskanen Center

by Kevin Vallier

"The simple principle of religious liberty was articulated by the political philosopher John Rawls: we should defend the most extensive set of religious liberties that is compatible with the same liberty for all. That is to say, we should allow one another as much religious freedom as we can equally give to everyone, regardless of her religion or her rejection of it. This means that religious liberty is the default and restrictions on religious liberty require a sound justification. … The odds are good that you agree with the Rawlsian principle in its general form. But its implications are various and controversial. To illustrate the complications, I'll focus on the religious liberties of three groups: prisoners, Muslims, and Christians." (01/09/17)

