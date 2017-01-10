Five ways to make health insurance great again

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Diana Furchtgott-Roth

"Insurance protects people against large, unpredictable costs. Instead, Obamacare-compliant policies entitle the insured to a free health check-up every year — at a predictable cost — but require them to pay thousands of dollars in deductibles before they can access benefits for unexpected expenses, everything from falling off a bike to getting cancer. For the lowest-priced bronze plan, deductibles in 2017 will average $6,000 per person and $12,000 per family, according to a recent survey by HealthPocket. The new system needs to be more flexible and consumer friendly. Here are five elements of new healthcare legislation for lawmakers to consider." (01/09/17)

https://fee.org/articles/5-ways-to-make-health-insurance-great-again/