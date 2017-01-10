Turkey: Parliament debates giving greater powers to Erdogan

Source: Killeen Daily Herald

"Turkey's Parliament on Monday kicked off debate on proposed constitutional amendments that would hand Recep Tayyip Erdogan's largely ceremonial presidency sweeping executive powers and Erdogan himself the possibility to serve two more five-year terms. Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for 14 years, has long pushed imbuing the presidency with greater political powers, arguing that strong leadership would help Turkey grow." (01/09/17)

