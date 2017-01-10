Unintended consequences, special interests, and our problem with sugar

Source: Cato Unbound

by Gary Taubes

"The dietary fat consensus negated the viability of a competing hypothesis that highly processed carbohydrates, and particularly sugars, are the macronutrients to worry about in the American diet. By this thinking, the modern diet damages our health not through cholesterol-related mechanisms (or the presence or absence of vitamins and minerals) but through disruptions of insulin signaling, in which diabetes and so premature death is the end state. Coronary heart disease is a consequence as well. This hypothesis was actively studied and debated through the mid-1970s, but then it was disassociated from the likely causal link that pointed back to refined carbohydrates and sugar. This disassociation was a casualty of the consensus building of the 1970s, aided and abetted by the sugar industry itself, which was the party with the most to lose in the controversy." (01/09/17)

https://www.cato-unbound.org/2017/01/09/gary-taubes/unintended-consequences-special-interests-our-problem-sugar