Who's more anti-American, Russia Today or the US Director of National Intelligence?

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"Like previous such reports, this one — 'Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections' — offers no actual evidence of Russian state cyber warfare on America's election systems or political parties. If any such evidence exists, it remains a state secret. Most of us have hopefully learned by now that when the US intelligence community says 'trust us,' that's the very last thing we should do. In lieu of the missing evidence, the report offers definitions of foreign propaganda that should chill any any freedom-loving American to the bone. The ODNI report takes on Russian state media — specifically, Russia Today, the Putin regime's global television equivalent of US propaganda outlets like Radio Free Europe and Radio y Television Marti." (01/09/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/9138