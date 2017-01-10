The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/09/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"Is it time to abolish the debt ceiling? That's what Treasury Secretary Lew thinks. How sad is it we've come this far. Before 1917 ever[y] single time Congress wanted to borrow money they had to approve the expense. This proved far too inconvenient, so they authorized the Treasury to borrow as much money as they needed up to a certain point. Over the years our debt has ballooned into the trillions as Congress sees every new expenditure as an opportunity to buy votes. Someone is always looking for a handout and politicians are in the business of selling you your coat at an inflated price." [various formats] (01/09/17)

http://www.jasonstapleton.com/is-it-time-to-abolish-the-debt-ceiling/