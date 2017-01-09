The law says a civilian must run the Pentagon. Does General Mattis deserve an exception?

Source: The Intercept

by Mattathias Schwartz

"The requirement that the secretary of defense be a civilian was part of a much broader package of measures intended to institutionalize the expansion of the military in the aftermath of World War II. The U.S. military has always been under the control of civilians, or at least the civilian-elected Congress and president. The reasons behind this, and the thinking behind the 1947 rule, are laid out by a recent Congressional Research Service paper. Today, the military is so large, with six regional commands and a $600 billion budget, that if there are not clear checks on its influence, it could overwhelm the White House, the State Department, and the many other parts of the government with a role in shaping foreign policy. Running alongside this pattern of stability is a history of Americans openly worrying about the possibility of a military coup." (01/09/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/01/09/the-law-says-a-civilian-must-run-the-pentagon-does-gen-mattis-deserve-an-exception/