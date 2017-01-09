Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Kate Tummarello

"It's time for Congress to put an end to a glaring loophole in privacy law. Thanks to the wording in a more than 30-year-old law, the papers in your desk are better protected than the emails in your inbox. Congress can fix that by finally passing the Email Privacy Act, reintroduced in the House by Reps. Kevin Yoder and Jared Polis and others today. The bill would require law enforcement to get a warrant before searching through electronic communications — including things like emails, Facebook messages, and Dropbox files — regardless of how long they have been stored." (01/09/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/congress-must-pass-long-delayed-email-privacy-bill