Censorship is a bipartisan issue

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Samantha Harris

"In today's New York Times opinion pages, University of Wisconsin–Madison professor Donald Moynihan asks 'Who's Really Placing Limits on Free Speech?,' arguing that beyond the most elite private universities, conservative state legislators pose a far greater threat to free speech and open debate on campus than does 'political correctness.' Professor Moynihan makes some important points with which I agree. Ideologically-based funding threats from state legislatures are a serious matter indeed, and FIRE has criticized them and will continue to criticize them as they arise. But Moynihan's editorial, by continuing to frame the free speech debate in terms of liberal vs. conservative, misses an important opportunity to make the broader point that censorship is a wholly bipartisan issue that we must come together to fight across ideological lines." (01/09/17)

