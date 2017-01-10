Cuban, US regimes sign deal on oil spill prevention

Source: Lompoc Record

"Cuba and the United States have signed an accord on preventing and cleaning up oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Straits. Monday's agreement is another step in the Obama Administration's efforts to solidify its legacy of normalization with Cuba before a Republican administration takes over." (01/09/17)

