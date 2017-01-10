Putin's world and Syria's nightmare

Source: Independent Institute

by Alvaro Vargas Llosa

"Vladimir Putin's intervention in the U.S. election is and will continue to be a matter of controversy because we don't know all the facts and therefore the full extent of what his government did (nor do we know the extent to which the U.S. intelligence community’s reports and leaks are devoid of political intention). But we do have the full facts about Putin's evildoing in Syria, and we should not forget them. To put it very simply, Moscow is the reason why Bashar al-Assad, that blood-thirsty tyrant, has pretty much won Syria's internal war. Two foreign interventions have been decisive in turning what was an unsustainable situation for Assad's regime into its current condition, which, despite the ongoing fighting, virtually guarantees that he will remain in power in the foreseeable future." (01/09/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/01/09/putins-world-and-syrias-nightmare/