Obama will not pardon jailed FARC leader Simon Trinidad

Source: PanAm Post

"FARC leader Simon Trinidad will not be pardoned by the government of the United States. This was confirmed by the newspaper El Tiempo after obtaining information from a senior official at the US State Department, who denied any possibility that Obama would release the guerrilla as requested by both the FARC and the Santos administration. Simon Trinidad possible release was first discussed after the guerrillas requested it from the Colombian government." (01/09/17)

https://panampost.com/julian-villabona/2017/01/09/santos-farc-agreement-obama-will-not-pardon-leader-simon-trinidad/