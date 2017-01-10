Rex Tillerson: America's most dangerous Secretary of State?

Source: In These Times

by Antonia Juhasz

"On January 1, Rex Tillerson retired from oil giant Exxon Mobil after 41 years, the last 10 as CEO and chairman of the board. When he appears in January before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to be considered for U.S. Secretary of State, Exxon Mobil will be preparing to appear before a jury at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, just blocks away. There, the company will face allegations that security forces under its employ engaged in serious human rights abuses, including murder, torture, sexual violence, kidnapping, battery, assault, burning, arbitrary arrest, detention and false imprisonment. The complaint specifically names Rex Tillerson." [editor's note: Or LEAST dangerous, since he is least likely to provoke war with Russia? – SAT] (01/0-9/17)

