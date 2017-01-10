The folly of Trumponomics

Source: The American Prospect

by Simon Johnson

"Donald Trump’s administration will implement large tax cuts and substantial financial deregulation. President Trump may also change U.S. policies on trade, although precisely what he will do is less clear — and the shift may be more rhetorical than real. Trump is also likely to substantially cut or privatize federal spending. To the extent that his policies add up to a coherent economic strategy, they are reminiscent of Ronald Reagan’s, but with an extra dose of cronyism and the wild card of economic nationalism." [editor's note: Translation, bidness as usual on Capitol Hill, but with different favored corporations benefiting than in the last 8 years – SAT] (01/09/17)

http://prospect.org/article/folly-trumponomics