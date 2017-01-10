James Comey, Democrats' best hope for stopping Trump

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"President-elect Donald Trump’s feud with the intelligence community is already costing him valuable allies. Ex-CIA Director James Woolsey, dismayed by Trump’s refusal to accept the intelligence community’s assessment that the Russian government meddled in the election, has resigned as senior advisor to the Trump administration. Retired General James Mattis, Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, reportedly has chafed at the fact that General Mike Flynn, the national security adviser-designate, has Trump’s ears on intelligence matters. In response, Mattis 'has rejected all of the names the Trump team has offered to be the top intelligence official in the department,' according to The Washington Post." [editor's note: The real concern should be whether "Mad Dog" can offset the neocon Cold wsar miloitsrism of Flynn and others – SAT] (01/09/17)

