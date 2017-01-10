Of class and classes

Source: USA Today

by Glenn Harlan Reynolds

"The long knives have come out for Education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos. But her critics aren't attacking her because they think she'll do a bad job. They're attacking her because they're afraid she'll do a good job. But I think that her success will be important, if you care about addressing inequality in America. What DeVos's critics hate most is that she's an advocate of school choice. DeVos supports charter schools, education vouchers, and other ways of letting parents control where their kids go to school. The people who hate this idea are mostly, in one way or another, people who instead want a captive market of taxpayer-funded pupils. But what's good for politicians, administrators, and teachers' unions isn't necessarily good for kids." (01/09/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/09/school-choice-betsy-devos-confirmation-class-glenn-reynolds-column/96319432