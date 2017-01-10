Against the tyranny of the so-called experts

Source: Town Hall

by Kurt Schlichter

America's elite (that collection of puffed up mediocrities who until recently held the undisputed command of the heights of our politics and culture) is in crisis. Its unbroken track record of failure has finally stirred the rest of America from its coma. The normals are now hella woke, and the elitists are being hella rejected. Unused to accountability, the elite is in a tizzy over the way people are not only blaming it for its myriad failures but are taking concrete steps to restrict its power. It's not just electing Donald Trump. It's ignoring the media, ignoring Hollywood stars, and ignoring the cabal of 'experts' who presume to tell us how to live. And it's about time." (01/09/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/01/09/against-the-tyranny-of-the-socalled-experts-n2268349