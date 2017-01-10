Rather: Hacking of Trump's phone a "clear and present danger"

Source: Raw Story

"Everyone knows Donald Trump likes to air his petty grievances on Twitter, but Dan Rather is worried that his mobile phone presents an existential threat to humanity. The legendary broadcaster said he was distracted by the thought all day Sunday, and his concerns drifted to the security risks posed by Trump's social media activity. 'What would happen if Twitter was hijacked? What if it goes down? Not a ridiculous question,' Rather posted on Facebook. 'Or, what if his Twitter account is taken over (hacked) by some foreign power? Or just some guy in New Jersey on his bed? Seriously, it's pretty easy to argue that this could become a threat to national security.'" [editor's note: Methinks Mr. Rather needs to change pharmacists – SAT] (01/09/17)

