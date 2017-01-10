Jesse Ventura loses appeal to reinstate $1.8 million verdict

Source: Fox News

"The Supreme Court on Monday turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and 'American Sniper' author Chris Kyle. The justices didn't comment in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict. Kyle's autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film 'American Sniper.' Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle's claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs. Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura's reputation among former SEALs. A jury had sided with Ventura. The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial." (01/09/17)

