DC mayor: Arrests unlikely for smoking weed at Trump inauguration

Source: Smell the Truth

"The few attendants of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration should have little to worry about if they decide to smoke a joint during the event. Washington's mayor says police won't be seeking out to arrest crowd members using marijuana, reports the Associated Press. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the issue at a news conference on Friday when she said making arrests for smoking pot 'wouldn't be our first priority.' Instead, Mayor Bowser insisted that police and city leaders want to see people peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights." (01/09/17)

