"Tooth repair drug" may replace fillings

"Teeth can be encouraged to repair themselves in a way that could see an end to fillings, say scientists. The team at King's College London showed that a chemical could encourage cells in the dental pulp to heal small holes in mice teeth. A biodegradable sponge was soaked in the drug and then put inside the cavity. The study, published in Science Reports, showed it led to 'complete, effective natural repair.' Teeth have limited regenerative abilities. They can produce a thin band of dentine (the layer just below the enamel) if the inner dental pulp becomes exposed, but this cannot repair a large cavity." (01/09/17)

