Assange: ODNI hacking report a "press release"

"Wikileaks founder Julian Assange dismissed the U.S. intelligence community's report on Russia's hacking in the 2016 presidential election as a 'press release' on Monday, calling it politically motivated and damaging to the intelligence community's reputation. 'It is not an intelligence report,' Assange said during a news conference. 'This is a press release. It was clearly put out for political purposes.'" (01/09/17)

